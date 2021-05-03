Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adobe worth $120,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.60. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.