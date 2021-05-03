adToken (ADT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. adToken has a total market cap of $903,531.35 and approximately $3,970.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adToken has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About adToken

adToken (ADT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

