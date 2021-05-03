Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.37. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

