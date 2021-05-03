Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $96.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.
- 3/16/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
AMD traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,921,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
