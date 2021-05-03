Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $96.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

3/16/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

AMD traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,921,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

