Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$4.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.27. 514,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,540. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.32. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

