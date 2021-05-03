Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$4.00 by Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$4.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

TSE:AAV traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.27. 514,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,540. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$615.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

