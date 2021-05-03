AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IMPX stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

