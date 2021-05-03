Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.59% of Aegion worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aegion by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 341,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aegion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aegion by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 174,559 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Aegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aegion by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Aegion stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.