Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 36.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

