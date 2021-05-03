aelf Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $248.71 million and $25.22 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071563 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00082268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.00903056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,685.59 or 0.09834350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00099608 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

