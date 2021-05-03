Aergo (AERGO) Price Reaches $0.36

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $96.12 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00888409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00098103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.53 or 0.09216436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

