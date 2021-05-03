Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0609

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 89.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $185,598.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

