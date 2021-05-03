Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.35 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $135.35 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,821,998 coins and its circulating supply is 336,001,054 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.