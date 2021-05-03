Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aflac in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Aflac stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

