ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $60.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

