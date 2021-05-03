Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,398,000.

A stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

