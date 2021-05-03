Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

NYSE A traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.95. 11,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

