AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.08

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 17121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.