Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $74.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned a $74.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

NYSE AEM traded up $3.99 on Monday, hitting $66.43. 142,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

