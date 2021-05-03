Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. Cormark lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.33.

Shares of AEM stock traded up C$5.36 on Monday, reaching C$82.18. 1,446,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.15. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,810,425. Insiders bought 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658 over the last 90 days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

