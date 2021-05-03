Agrello (DLT) Trading Up 21.8% This Week

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Agrello has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Agrello coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $22.95 million and $2.14 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00072878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.02 or 0.11140515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.00886226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00100313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047041 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,124,581 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

