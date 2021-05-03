Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $178.68 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $178.68 million and $12.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,449.86 or 0.99370809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $816.52 or 0.01412338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.23 or 0.00578117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.22 or 0.00354973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00224447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.