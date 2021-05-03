Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $15.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Air China has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.
Air China Company Profile
