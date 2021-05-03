Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $510.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

AKBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

