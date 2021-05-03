Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,952.0 days.

DETNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $29.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

