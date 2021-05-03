Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Up 5.5%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 112,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,055,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

