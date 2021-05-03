Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.33. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,676. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

