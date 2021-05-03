Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells $291,564.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $291,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.69. 1,181,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

