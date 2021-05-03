Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 4.92% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $51.50 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.