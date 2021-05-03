Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $15.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 0.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000.

VIS opened at $196.05 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $107.21 and a 12 month high of $198.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.65.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

