Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $203.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,907,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,569,502 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.7% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $203,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

