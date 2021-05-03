Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,996 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $153.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

