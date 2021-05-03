Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.03 or 0.00436810 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00167706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00204699 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011770 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003543 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.