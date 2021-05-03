Aleph.im Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.56 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $36.56 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.00880990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,567.86 or 0.10055139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00100505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.