Alerus Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alerus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

ALRS opened at $28.75 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

