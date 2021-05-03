Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.