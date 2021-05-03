Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $4,117,444. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

