Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of ARE stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.43.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
