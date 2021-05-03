Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,467 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.