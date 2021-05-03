Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $595.53 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $565.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

