Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

ALGN opened at $595.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.56 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.