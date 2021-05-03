Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $47.69

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.69, but opened at $46.59. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

