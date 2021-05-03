Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Reaches New 12-Month High at $688.54

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $688.54 and last traded at $688.54, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $678.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.15 and a 200-day moving average of $613.00.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

