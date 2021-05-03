Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.31). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.66. 39,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $24.64.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.