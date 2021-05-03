Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$47.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded as high as C$43.99 and last traded at C$43.97, with a volume of 237403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.65.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AP.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.64.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.