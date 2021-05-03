Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.64.

Shares of AP.UN stock traded up C$1.40 on Monday, hitting C$44.05. The company had a trading volume of 283,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,174. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.64.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

