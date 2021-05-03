Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Market Capitalization Hits $45.99 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.58 or 0.00011554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $45.99 million and approximately $145,852.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00073268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.00895241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,078.02 or 0.10679783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,993,205 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

