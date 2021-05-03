Alpha Token (A) Achieves Market Cap of $162,614.27

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 79.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $162,614.27 and approximately $104.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded down 78.4% against the US dollar. One Alpha Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00276979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01169193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.00719733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.19 or 0.99955049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

