Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 27 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GOOG traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,395.17. 1,682,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,201.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,928.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

