Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 291,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,719 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $10.67 on Monday, reaching $2,399.45. 36,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.