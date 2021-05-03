Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,800.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,354.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,677. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,906.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.